Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $241.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

