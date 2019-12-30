Short Interest in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Grows By 6.2%

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $230.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of -0.21.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

