Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $123,235.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,280.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,714 shares of company stock worth $871,130 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.61. 6,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.