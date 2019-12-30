Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 1,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,056. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $139.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.02 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $32,811.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,078.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $94,647.30. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 159.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 104,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 237,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.