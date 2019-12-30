Mack Cali Realty (CLI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mack Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI):

12/22/2019 – Mack Cali Realty is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Mack Cali Realty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Mack Cali Realty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Mack Cali Realty was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

Mack Cali Realty stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.09. 78,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,593,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,275 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,796,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,741,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

