Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) Reaches Market Cap of $83,898.00

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Bitcoin Fast has a market capitalization of $83,898.00 and approximately $1,166.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Fast alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00057990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001089 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073557 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.71 or 0.99947207 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

Bitcoin Fast (CRYPTO:BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam . The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Fast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Fast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.