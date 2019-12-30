$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.04. 6,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,961. Celanese has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $50,862,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $1,995,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $761,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

