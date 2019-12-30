$84.61 Million in Sales Expected for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to report sales of $84.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the highest is $85.13 million. Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $71.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $326.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $327.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $361.68 million, with estimates ranging from $359.37 million to $364.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Descartes Systems Group.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,335. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.81.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.