VeriBlock Tops One Day Volume of $7,895.00 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, VeriBlock has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $7,895.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 831,985,685 coins and its circulating supply is 553,996,325 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org . VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

