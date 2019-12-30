ZMINE Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $214,374.00 and $204.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00338276 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013596 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003473 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015158 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010115 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZMNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.