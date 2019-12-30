Robotina (ROX) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Robotina token can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a total market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $132,647.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

