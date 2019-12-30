Consensus (SEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00057990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001089 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073557 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.71 or 0.99947207 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

