ProxyNode Market Capitalization Tops $85,672.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $85,672.00 and $13.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00043706 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00591230 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000198 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001258 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 146,848,043 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

