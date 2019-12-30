savedroid Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One savedroid token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $379,692.00 and $574.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.06004792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036546 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

