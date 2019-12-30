$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $16.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.47. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average is $130.17. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

