ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $869,443.00 and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 108.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

