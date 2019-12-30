Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Top Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $318,261.00 and $759.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,336.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.01797826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.84 or 0.02845226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00583173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00634449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062852 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00389193 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,780,026 coins and its circulating supply is 16,662,714 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RYOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.