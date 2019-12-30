LINA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $178,199.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $178,199.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,040,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network . LINA’s official website is lina.review

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

