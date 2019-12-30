Zacks: Analysts Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce $350.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.23 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $343.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

AHT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 4,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $286.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

