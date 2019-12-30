Analysts Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Myomo posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,561. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

