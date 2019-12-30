Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.45. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. 3,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $14,630,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 33.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 838,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,603,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 31.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 626,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.