Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce $162.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $168.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $161.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $634.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $643.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 417.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 263,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,524,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CPE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 113,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,462,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

