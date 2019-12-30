Analysts Expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to report sales of $5.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.25 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $21.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $21.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.86 billion to $22.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,223,787 shares of company stock worth $139,744,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after buying an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,951. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. Southern has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.