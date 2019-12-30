Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of S&W Seed worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 1,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

