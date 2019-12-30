CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Sells C$90,672.05 in Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director David C. Pauli sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.77, for a total transaction of C$90,672.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,973,500.

David C. Pauli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CI Financial alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$220,450.00.

TSE:CIX traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.64. 47,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$16.92 and a 52 week high of C$22.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.23.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$527.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.