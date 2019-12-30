Silent Notary Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $212,449.00 and $38,388.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00190980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.01321909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00122950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Hotbit, TOPBTC, DDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

