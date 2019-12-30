Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -141.42% -97.28% Outlook Therapeutics -423.83% N/A -134.58%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entera Bio and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Entera Bio currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.85%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,598.11%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $500,000.00 43.66 -$10.30 million N/A N/A Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 1.84 -$34.52 million ($1.98) -0.27

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outlook Therapeutics.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

