Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR) shares rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.98 and last traded at C$21.53, approximately 486,706 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 601,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.64. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.19.

About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

