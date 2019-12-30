Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Amdocs reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,266. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $72.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amdocs by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 66.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.