Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.25

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.25 and last traded at $118.86, with a volume of 35981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Latest News

