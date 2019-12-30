Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.
Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DO. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE DO traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $7.14. 64,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $965.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.77.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
