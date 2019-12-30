Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DO. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DO traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $7.14. 64,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $965.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.