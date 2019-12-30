Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,082.67

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,082.67 and last traded at $2,062.68, with a volume of 35353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,072.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Booking to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,110.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,926.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,935.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Booking by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 17.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

