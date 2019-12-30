Short Interest in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Increases By 5.7%

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSW. ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NYSE SSW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

