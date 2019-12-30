Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.81. 6,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $69.97 and a 12 month high of $100.34.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
