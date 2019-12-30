Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.81. 6,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $69.97 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

