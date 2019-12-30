Short Interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Decreases By 11.6%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 17,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,399. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 101,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
