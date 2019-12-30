Short Interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Decreases By 11.6%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 17,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,399. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 101,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

