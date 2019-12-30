Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.30. 29,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $79.93 and a 1-year high of $108.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

