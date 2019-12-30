$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Davita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.75. Davita reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Davita.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth $4,926,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth $7,152,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Davita stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.55. 4,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $75.30.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.