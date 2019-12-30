Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.62. 4,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 954,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,679. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $927,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,356. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Switch by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

