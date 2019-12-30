Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Update

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TAP.A remained flat at $$63.90 during trading on Monday. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.