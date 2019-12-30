Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 204,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

