Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Trading Up 45.1%

Advantage Lithium Corp (CVE:AAL) shares were up 45.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 189,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 73,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Advantage Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $41.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

