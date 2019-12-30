Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 557,200 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 519,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE TG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $253.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,111,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Tredegar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

