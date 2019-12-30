American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $27.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.06 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. American Software reported sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $111.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $112.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $118.46 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $120.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $523,666.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Software by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,229. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 million, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

