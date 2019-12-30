Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

