Head-To-Head Review: Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) & CleanSpark (NYSE:CLSKD)

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) and CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

62.1% of Atlantic Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Atlantic Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlantic Power and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 CleanSpark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlantic Power currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.95%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Atlantic Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Power and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Power $282.30 million 0.91 $36.80 million $0.16 14.75 CleanSpark $4.53 million 5.69 -$26.12 million N/A N/A

Atlantic Power has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Power and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Power 16.18% 743.78% 4.60% CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlantic Power beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements. The company was founded on June 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, MA.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting. In addition, the company offers mPulse software suite, a modular platform that enables fine-grained control of a Microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that provides a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. Further, it converts various materials, including municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, food and cooking waste, petroleum sludge and oily wastes, animal manures, cellulosic and non-cellulosic biomass, energy crops, scrap tires, and coal into SynGas. The company's SynGas is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants and motor vehicles; and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Bountiful, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.