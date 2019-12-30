GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 170,087 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 298,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06.

About GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds a 100% interest the Madaouela project located in north central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project located south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project situated in Mali.

