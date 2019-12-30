Force Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.49 or 0.06036232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001243 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

