Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $45,710.00 and $5,374.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057966 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085056 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001115 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,320.21 or 0.99857631 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, LBank, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

