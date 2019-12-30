VeriumReserve Price Reaches $0.0911 on Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $229,512.00 and $858.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00583832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000904 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009787 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,519,538 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.