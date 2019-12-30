SPINDLE (SPD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,013.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $234,416.00 and $10,013.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057966 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00592527 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00227044 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001794 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $10.39, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

